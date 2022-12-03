Peter M. Fleury MIDDLESEX — Peter M. Fleury, 73, of Vermont RT 12, passed away unexpectedly at the Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1949, the son of Paul and Bernice (Shatney) Fleury. He attended Montpelier graded schools and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1967. In 1971, Peter married Sandra Bettis. Together they had two children. Later they divorced and continued their relationship as friends. Peter worked for a number of Central Vermont businesses, including Interstate Equipment, McCullough Crushing, Ultramar, Gillespie Fuels, the Town of Worcester, and most recently he worked for Fisher Auto, delivering parts. Peter was an enthusiastic supporter of Thunder Road racing. You would often find him on Thursday nights cheering on his son and grandson, brother-in-law Ron Bettis and his friends, Jimmy Gallison and Ralph Baldwin. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all Peter was proud to be grandfather to the best grandchildren one could wish for. Survivors include his children; Lori Potvin and her husband Brian and their children, Kiersten and Lorelei of Middlesex, and Shawn Fleury and his wife Dawn and their children, Logan and Brynn of Middlesex; his siblings, Polly Guyette of Randolph, Donnie Fleury of Montpelier, and Mike Fleury of Barre. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Dick Fleury. There will be a celebration of Peter’s life on Saturday December 10th at the American Legion in Barre from 1:00pm-4:00pm. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.