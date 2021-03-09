Peter G. Demasi NORTHFIELD — Peter Gerard "Pete" Demasi died on March 1, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Peter was born Nov. 29, 1954, at Mayo Hospital in Northfield, Vermont. He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Jette) Demasi. Peter attended Northfield High School graduating in 1973. He joined the U.S. Air Force in April 1974. He served as an aircraft mechanic becoming chief of maintenance on the lead B52 bomber while stationed at Loring Air Force Base. He was honorably discharged in January 1982. On March 16, 1974, Peter married Tam (Barlow) Demasi. Together, they raised three children: Heather Thomason (Keith) of Hudson, Massachusetts, and their children, Paige, Gracyn, Brayden and Layne; Kelly Pratt (William) of West Brookfield, Vermont, and their children, Brooke Davies and Chloe Pratt; and Peter J. Demasi (Angela) of Northfield Falls, Vermont, and their children, Colin and Nate. In addition to the immediate family, Pete leaves brothers and sisters: Michael D. Demasi, James Demasi Jr., Pam Ricker (Michael), Patrick Demasi (Tina), Cathy Diego (Mark), Sarah McMullen (Arne), all of Northfield, Vermont; Susan Sayah (Will) of Waterbury Center, Vermont; Paula Ricker (Rick) of North Carolina; Mary Ann Martin (Brice) of Brookfield, Vermont; Andrew Demasi (Gail) of New Hampshire. Pete is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Pete worked for 32 years for the Town and Village of Northfield, Vermont. He was then employed by the State of Vermont for seven years, retiring on Feb. 26, 2021. Pete also served the Town and Village of Northfield as a volunteer fireman for 40 years. Pete followed his father’s footsteps by serving as chief of the fire department from 2007-2013. Carrying on the tradition, his son, Peter, now serves as chief. In his leisure time, Pete was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing golf with his many friends at the Northfield Country Club. He also cherished his time with his family at his deer camp in Roxbury, as well as fishing in the summer with his brothers. There will be a memorial service in the spring in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. The day and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northfield Volunteer Fire Department, 128 Wall St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
(1) entry
We were saddened to hear of Pete's passing. Keeping Tammy and their family in our thoughts and prayers. Jim & Nancy Hall
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.