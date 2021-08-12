Peter G. Demasi NORTHFIELD — The funeral Mass for Peter G. Demasi, who died March 1, 2021, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 2:06 am
