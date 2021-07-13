Peter Donald Kingston SOUTH BURLINGTON — Peter Donald Kingston, 62, of South Burlington, died in the early dawn hours of Friday, July 9, 2021, after a valiant, two-year battle with cancer. As one of his key medical team doc’s put it: “(Peter) was a wonderful man and fought a brave battle against all odds. He never gave up hope, never complained and never felt sorry for himself, even at the most difficult of times.” Anyone who cared for Peter in the last two years became very fond of him and he, in turn, would bring them gifts of Vermont products in expression of his appreciation for their care. Such was the gracious and grateful heart and soul of Peter Kingston. Born to parents George and Beverly Kingston on Sept. 7, 1958, Peter grew up in central Vermont and graduated from Northfield High School in 1976. He received his B.S. in Biology from St. Lawrence University in 1980 having spent his junior year at McGill University in Montreal. In the first half of his professional life, Peter had a successful sales career in the medical equipment, insurance and telecommunications sectors. For the second half of his career life, he launched his own property appraisal business – Kingston Real Estate Appraisers – where, for the last 15 years, he built and maintained a solid reputation of integrity and customer care appraising properties in central and northern Vermont. Pete loved life and had a life force that was both fierce and contagious. He engaged in many passions, including travel, dancing, skiing, family, all-you-can-eat shrimp bars, boating, tennis, running, nature and baseball hats. His number one love in life were his children and he loved going on trips with them, sharing his life’s learnings in support of their dreams, and bearing witness to their many accomplishments. He always contributed a sense of adventure, kindness and humor to his family and friend activities, even when struggling with his own health. Peter is survived by daughter, Anna Kate (Ashford), and son, Graham Byers; his siblings, Carol Andrus (Paul), Joe, Kit Daniels (Larry), Betsy Jackson Marshall (Kirby), Andy (Becky); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who cherished their Uncle Pete. He leaves his beloved partner, Lesley Minehan-Fina, and her children, Erin and Ben, as well as his former wife, Terri Lessard, and his other co-parent, Ellie Byers. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Colin, in 2020 and brother-in-law, Jeff Jackson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peter’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
