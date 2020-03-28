Peter Dennis Zambon, Sr. MONROE, NH – Peter Dennis Zambon Sr., 82, of Harley View Drive, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home, with his daughter and companion by his side. Peter was born in Haverhill, New Hampshire, on March 20, 1938, the son of Severino and Alice (Dennis) Zambon. He graduated from Woodsville High School, Class of 1956. Peter worked for 19 years in the Granite Industry in South Ryegate and Barre. He was a self-employed, cross-country trucker in 48 states and Canada. Peter married Beverly June McCoy on July 15, 1984. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly J. Zambon on Aug. 10, 2010. He is survived by his children, a sister, a brother, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In observance of Peter’s wishes services will be held privately in the Monroe Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of NH, 8 Green St., Concord, NH 03301. For more information, or to sign an online guestbook, visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
