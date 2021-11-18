Peter David Buck NORTHFIELD — On Nov. 13, 2021, Peter David Buck completed his earthly journey and began his transition into the next part of his journey. Peter lived with cancer for 11 years and he met that challenge with courage, dignity and grace. He worked hard to live, and lived he did. He was held and surrounded by the love of his life partner, family and friends at the time of his passing. Peter was born in Berlin, Vermont, on Sept. 13, 1968, to his parents, Donald Buck and Barbara Jenkinson Arley. Peter was the youngest of eight children having six sisters and one brother. He was a kind, loving and generous person who offered his many gifts to the world. Foremost were his two children and five grandchildren, all of whom he cherished and loved spending time with. Peter also shared his gift as a storyteller; he had the ability to hold people’s attention, bringing smiles of joy and tears of laughter. Peter was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and kayaking. A highlight of his summers was the annual camping adventure to Little River each Fourth of July with his many friends and family members. By profession, Peter was a plumber/pipefitter and loved what he did. And, in the course of his work, he made many meaningful acquaintances. He certainly was the ‘unofficial’ family plumbing consultant! Peter is survived by his two children, Taylor Buck and Miranda Quigley, of Northfield, Vermont; his grandchildren, Carter, Kamden, Beckett, Sophia and Josephine; his loving life partner, Lynn Cassady, of New Hampshire; his mother, Barbara Arley, of Montpelier, Vermont, and his father, Donald Buck, of Berlin, Vermont; his brother, Scott and wife Martha Buck, of Berlin, Vermont; his sisters, Brenda Arley, of Glens Falls, New York, Donna and husband John Stead, of Montpelier, Vermont, Sue Ellen and husband Dwayne Dyment, of Rumford, Maine, Cheryl and husband Eric Peterson, of Berlin, Vermont, and Pamela Buck, of Montpelier, Vermont. He was predeceased by his sister, Patty Arley. In loving memory of Peter, the family suggests that donations be given to either of the following organizations that held significance for Peter and his family: Dartmouth Oncology Department (Norris Cotton Cancer Center) or VAST. A Celebration of Life for Peter will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion in Northfield, Vermont. All family and friends are welcome. For everyone’s safety, the family asks that individuals planning to attend adhere to COVID precautions.
