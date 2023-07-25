Peter D. Sanger MONTPELIER — Peter D. Sanger, 86, formerly of Montpelier, VT died peacefully with family by his side on March 17, 2023, at Melech Hospice House in Tampa, FL. Born October 11, 1936, in Bournemouth, England, Peter was the son of the late William V. and Doris M. (Perrett) Sanger. Peter grew up in Bournemouth on the south coast of England. He attended Charminster School, then studied Accounting and Finance at Bournemouth University formerly Bournemouth Municipal College. He worked as an accountant for Shand Kydd Wallpapers, and later for National Cash Registers during the changeover in currency systems known as decimalization. Peter also volunteered as a Special Constable, assisting Police Constables in Bournemouth. He regularly attended Lansdown Baptist Church, in Bournemouth. In 1973, Peter moved to Bermuda where he lived and worked for many years. He was the former Finance Director at the Elbow Beach Hotel, one of the island’s oldest and most renowned resorts. It was there he met his former wife, with whom he raised two daughters. In the mid 1980s, Peter and his family moved to Vermont, United States where he continued his accounting career, then later transitioned to a career in insurance. He worked for a prominent insurance firm specializing in captive and reinsurance solutions, then later owned and managed his own firm. Peter was sharp in wit and style. He appreciated well-tailored suits and carefully selected neckties. He was an avid reader and enjoyed a lively discussion on current events. He was warm and silly in all the best ways. Peter loved to make people laugh and connected easily with both strangers and friends. Peter had a contagious smile, and made friends with ease. He loved animals, especially dogs and rescued many over the years. Peter was a proud father and grandfather. Time spent with family was his priority and what he enjoyed most. He was always there for his family, especially times of great importance. Peter is survived by his daughters, Meredith Sanger of Tampa, FL, Jennifer Sanger and her husband Joseph LaFrance of Huntingtown, MD, brother Andrew Sanger and his wife Judith Sanger of Bournemouth, England, nephews David Sanger and Matthew Sanger of Bournemouth, England, and grandsons Ashton Barbeau, Quinten Barbeau, and Everett Barbeau of Huntingtown, MD. Peter is also survived by close friends Martin Smith of Bournemouth, England, and Sholto Sommerville of Poole, England. His father William, mother Doris, and brother Robert Sanger preceded him in death. A celebration of life is planned for autumn.
