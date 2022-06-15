Peter "Cid" Sinclair BARRE — Friday, June 10, 2022, Peter Michael "Cid" Sinclair lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56. Pete was born Feb. 24, 1966, in Rutland, Vermont, to Carol S. Hanson and Michael C. Sinclair. He spent most of his years growing up and settling in Barre, Vermont, attending Barre schools and graduating from Spaulding High School in 1984. You may recognize him from bands like Block Tower, Round Trip, Safari, First Strike, Misspent Youth, and Imagine That; Pete dedicated more than 40 years on the local New England band circuit featuring as a guitarist, a bassist, and if you really got him rocking, a backup vocalist. In-between his many musical accomplishments, he also founded the Vermont Multimedia Group and served the arts communities for the last couple decades. Outside of the music scene, some know him from the several years he worked for 802 Toyota serving central Vermont with the utmost care and customer service. No matter where your paths crossed, you knew you always had a friend in Pete. In 2000, Pete met the love of his life and best friend, Brenda – they had dinner together and he never left. They married in 2008 and settled in Vermont with their collective army of children. If there is anything you need to know about Pete, you should know how witty, charming, intelligent, goofy, and how willing he was to get in a political tussle... or any verbal tussle; and above all he was a heavily devoted family man. He also loved to garden, maintain his home, catch a concert, travel, and immerse himself into the NFL football season. Peter leaves behind a large legacy, he always believed that family is more than blood relation and if you were so lucky to know this love, you felt it to your core. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Otero, of Vermont; his daughters, Mariah (Ben) Sinclair Luther, of Wisconsin, Rebecca (Kevin) Sinclair Stark, Gabriel Sinclair, Morgan Sinclair, all of Vermont; a son, Mark Kittell, of Vermont; stepchildren, Stephen Hudson, of Wisconsin, Jasmine White, of Vermont, and their spouses; grandchildren, Elijah, Alaric, Lincoln, Lydia and Reid, the lights of their Grampy’s life. Also survived by his stepfather, Malcolm Sandison, of Vermont; stepmother, Deborah Sinclair, of Arizona; stepsisters, Kelly and Jaime; in-laws; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and his brother, Brian S. Sinclair. A private calling hour will be held Friday, June 17, and Celebration of Life for all to follow Sunday the 19th at Gusto’s in Barre from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
