Peter A. Wells EAST CALAIS — Peter Alan Wells, 82, left this world to travel on, on May 23, 2022, in Montpelier, Vermont. Peter was magical. A renaissance man, he traveled through Central and South America and the Caribbean collecting artifacts for the New Mexico Folk Museum in Santa Fe. He was the curator of exhibits for the Maxwell Museum in Albuquerque. He founded the printing museum at the Governor’s Palace in Santa Fe. In Vermont, he worked at the Shelburne Museum and established the School of Blacksmithing at the Maritime Museum in Vergennes. He designed exhibits for the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum in Burlington. He was a blacksmith, he was a letter press man, he loved teaching and was a mentor to many. He restored antique guns, he played the accordion, he was guided by the writings of Walt Whitman, he made delicious pot stickers, and he grew lots of hot chili peppers, which he ate with great relish. He was a man of few words but enjoyed meaningful conversation. Peter moved to Vermont from New Mexico in 1990 to share life with his partner and wife, Sandra Robinson, and together, they built a life surrounded by many friends who will all miss Peter. Peter will also be missed by his brother, Andy Wells, and Andy’s wife, Kim; by his children, Genevera Wells and Michael Gammon; and by his grandson, Sage. A celebration of Peter for his friends and family will be announced.
