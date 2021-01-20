Perry Merle Bliss SALISBURY, N.C. — Perry Merle Bliss, 77, passed away at Novant Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Jan. 15, 2021. Perry was the beloved husband of Charlene (Shaffer). They were happily married 53 years. A proud father to Michele Laskus (husband Joseph) and Sara Bliss Paquette (husband Jeff). He was the son of the late Bill and Marion Bliss Mears (Benjamin), and stepson of Ralph Mears. Perry was blessed with four grandsons, Mark and Clayton (Mom Michele), Caden and Dawson (Mom Sara). Perry was born and raised a small-town boy, in the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont. He grew up with older brother, Donald (deceased), older sister, Justine, and younger sister, Gail. He graduated from Montpelier High School and then served in the United States Navy. Upon discharge, he chose a hands-on and active career as an electrical lineman with Washington Electric Co-Op. He made sure the power was on for Vermonters until his retirement with 35 years of service in 1999. Perry and Charlene moved to Salisbury, North Carolina, in 2014 to be close to their family. Perry loved the Lord. He enjoyed singing bass in the choir at Landmark Church. He was always ready and willing to help others. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was the epitome of a voracious reader from the time he was a child. Cozying up to with a cup of coffee and a book was his definition of a good day. He possessed a deep appreciation and special way with animals. He loved and cared for many pets in his lifetime, and will be greatly missed by his “girls,” Bella and Blanca. They were always beside him while he watched a western (or two) in the living room. A celebration of life will be planned in both North Carolina and Vermont at a later date. Donations in memory of Perry may be made to Landmark Church at 1910 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush. I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die. -Mary Elizabeth Frye
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.