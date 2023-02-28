Percy R. Smith WASHINGTON — Percy R. Smith, 85, of Washington passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023 following a short illness with his wife, of 61 years at his bedside. He was born August 10,1937 in Hardwick; the son of Richard and Matilda (Gonyaw) Smith. In his earlier years, Percy was a logger and farm hand. He eventually made a career working at Wells and Lamson Quarry and Rock of Ages Quarry for more than 35 years. Percy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed logging, cutting fire wood, tinkering in his garage and helping others who would stop by asking for a lending hand throughout his life. He was best known for his ability to fix most anything and was very creative mechanically. Percy enjoyed welding and creating things with metal. He built the first homemade snowmobile that was legally registered for use on Vermont VAST trails. Percy was a devoted husband to his wife, Betty Lou and father to his three boys, Curtis, Clint and Dan. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica and would almost always play a tune on holidays and at friends and family gatherings. Percy is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Smith; three sons, Curtis R. Smith, Clint P. Smith and Dan C. Smith and his wife, Willissa J. Smith and their two sons: Damian R. Smith and Connor M. Smith; his siblings: Lee Beth Stratton and her husband, Carlton, Larry Lumsden and his wife, Sherral, and Dorothy Roche. He was predeceased by his mother, Matilda Lumsden and her husband Lee Lumsden; his father, Richard Smith and his siblings: Gordon Smith, Ronald Lumsden, June Hyzer and Lewis Lumsden. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be scheduled in late spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, with a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT. 05641. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Barre Town Ambulance Service and their dedicated staff that provided exceptional service to our family, as well as his care providers that treated him during his brief illness. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
