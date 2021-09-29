Penny J. Haskins HANCOCK — Penny Jane Haskins, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home in Hancock. Born in Morrisville, on Nov. 3, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth A. (Tatro) and Wayne E. Haskins Sr. Penny attended schools in the Waterbury area. As a young woman, she worked at the Waterbury Elementary School, the Vermont State Hospital and from 1990-2014, she was employed in the housekeeping department of the Village Green of Stowe. She made her home in Hancock with her life partner, Jerry Buker. Penny enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, watching movies, taking photos, watching the wildlife around her home in Hancock and playing with her dogs. Spending time with her family was something that gave her great joy and happiness. She is loved and mourned by her family: her children, Theresa May and her husband, Matthew, of Waterbury, Onica Fernandez and her husband, Chris, of Waterbury; her life partner, Jerry Buker, of Hancock; her stepson, Collin Buker, of Bridgeport; eight grandchildren, Kristi Clark, Spencer Forkey, Kamden May, Reid May, Addisyn Fernandez, Harper Fernandez, Sawyer Fernandez, Bodhi Fernandez; one great-granddaughter, Karsyn Gallagher; five brothers, Jerry Haskins and his wife, Kathy, of Loris, South Carolina, Richard Haskins and his wife, Barb, of Morrisville, Jeffrey Haskins and his wife, Joan, of Duxbury, Tom Haskins, of Morrisville, Greg Haskins, of Waterbury Center; one sister, Barbara Carpenter, of Waterbury Center. She was predeceased by one sister, Karen Worden, and one brother, Wayne Haskins Jr. A celebration of Penny’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from 1-5 p.m. at Farr’s Field, 1901 U.S. Route #2, Waterbury, Vermont. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, at www.vtwildlifecoalition.org . To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
