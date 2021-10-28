Penny (Baker) Durant HARDWICK — Penny Lynn (Baker) Durant passed away at age 61, on Oct. 14, 2021, surrounded by family. She battled cancer for many years, but is now resting. Her life began on Jan. 4, 1960, born as a fraternal twin, to her parents, Delbert Baker and Janet LaCoss. She was predeceased by her father, Delbert, his wife, Jackie Baker, and her stepfather, Richard LaCoss. She grew up in the Hardwick area until she was a teenager, then spent her young adult years in Worcester and Barre. She enjoyed being young, free and beautiful. She had two sons, Shawn and Glenn, whom she loved very deeply, along with her three beautiful granddaughters and great-grandson. As an adult, she rooted on a dirt road back in Hardwick, and shared her life with her partner, Guy. Penny was very close with her Native American heritage and spent a lot of time outdoors in her bare feet. She was creative and crafty. Cooking, canning, making chocolates, holiday crafting, wreathmaking, gardening, landscaping, fishing or hanging by the water were just a few things of the many that she loved to do, and was good at! She enjoyed gatherings and holidays. After her sons grew, she held parties for the extended children in her family and community, such as Easter egg hunts and haunted forest trails. She was best friends for life with her twin sister, Shelley, and also very close with her brother, Dick, her younger sister, Debbie, and half-brother, Delbert Jr. She had many nieces and nephews who loved, and grew up very close to, their Aunt Penny. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. There are many memories and stories to be told about Penny’s life that will be shared at her Halloween-themed Celebration of Life open to all friends and family, Nov. 6, 2 p.m., 1376 Dutton Road, Hardwick, Vermont.
