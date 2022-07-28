Peggy (Holden) Towndrow Parker WINDSOR — Celebration of Life for Peggy Holden Towndrow Parker will be taking place Sunday September 18, 2022 at Waterbury Stowe Fish & Game, 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT 05677 Noon - 3pm. Light refreshments will be served. You will find a link to Peggy’s celebration facebook event information page, potluck sign up as well as the link to Waterbury Stowe Fish & Game at Peggy Holden Towndrow Parker Celebration of Life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.