Peggy Mullen BERLIN — A funeral service for Peggy Mullen, who passed away on March 24, 2023, will be held 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Berlin Congregational Church in Berlin. A fellowship will follow at the church hall immediately following the service. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
