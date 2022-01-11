Peggy (Holden) Towndrow Parker WINDSOR — Peggy (Holden) Towndrow Parker, 68, died from complications of COVID-19, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born March 11, 1953, in Springfield, Vermont, the daughter of Frank and June (Humphrey) Holden. Peggy grew up in Moretown, Vermont, and graduated from Harwood Union High School. Peggy worked as an executive assistant at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier, Vermont, for over 35 years. She married Gordon Parker on Aug. 18, 2007. They lived in Weston, Vermont, and wintered in Florida sharing their retirement years together traveling. Peggy and Gordon enjoyed going to Kentucky annually for the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration and to Tunbridge, Vermont, for the Jenny Brook Family Bluegrass Festival. Gordon died in June of 2019. Peggy was a member of the “Old Ladies Bingo Gaggle,” she and her bingo ladies enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos together. She loved to paint, play games and travel with her daughters, as well as have Grandma time with her beloved granddaughter, Caydence Mary-June. She enjoyed spending time with her “Fur babies,” Tasha and Yukon, and grand-fur-babies, Bailey and Ziggy. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, mother June, sister Brenda and niece Stefany. Peggy is survived by her loving children; grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth/Pamela and Holly; brothers, Mitchell/Tracy and Stacy; and many sisters- and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews. A life celebration and graveside service will be held later in the springtime in the Mountain View Cemetery in Moretown, Vermont. Condolences to her family may be made at an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vermont, is honored to be assisting Peggy’s family with her arrangements
