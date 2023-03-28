Peggy A. Mullen BERLIN — Peggy Ann Mullen, 86, formerly of Birchwood Drive and most recently of Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, passed away on March 24th, 2023. Peggy was born in St. Albans, Vermont on June 7, 1936 to Lillian Ann (Parmelee) and Frank James Lawliss. Raised in nearby Richford, Peggy attended Richford High School and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1954. An accomplished musician and civic minded student, Peggy’s yearbook list of activities and awards was long. Later in 1954, Peggy married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Mullen, and continued her academics at the University of Vermont where she was initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society in 1957 as a junior and graduated at the top of her class (summa cum laude) in 1958. With their studies apparently not keeping them busy enough, Peggy and Bob also began adding to their family in 1955 with 6 children arriving over the next 12 years. When Bob began his career at the Idlenot Dairy in Springfield, Vermont, the family moved across the Connecticut River to Charlestown, New Hampshire where Peggy kept busy as a dedicated mother and homemaker. In 1967, after Bob began working for the State of Vermont in Montpelier, the family moved to Berlin where Peggy and Bob lived for over 50 years. In addition to her love of children, Peggy was an animal lover and with the larger homestead, the number of dogs began to grow and soon they began adding horses to the family. With more mouths to feed, Peggy began her professional career in 1969 for the Vermont State Department of Employment and Training (now the Department of Labor), first as an accountant and later as a computer programmer/analyst. Never busier, Peggy was up early and went to bed late as she and Bob worked full-time while raising 6 children and caring for as many as 5 dogs and 6 horses at the same time! Summer weekends were often spent at horse shows supporting their youngest daughters (Gail and Linda) and camping trips and cross-country ski outings were also memorable family activities. As her children grew older, Peggy looked for ways to help in her community and took on volunteer roles as treasurer for the Berlin Congregational Church, the Berlin Corner Cemetery Association and the Vermont Cemetery Association. During the little free time that remained Peggy was usually found reading. When Peggy and Bob retired in 1996 there was more time for grandchildren, dogs, reading and other areas that piqued their interests. In 1993 Peggy and Bob had traveled to Guatemala and El Salvador with a group from their church and Peggy later wrote “We met with many poor and indigenous people and learned what it is like in countries with repressive governments and very few opportunities for education, advancement and decent health care. It changed forever our perspective of the world and all the things we take for granted in this country”. In retirement Peggy spent many hours reading about Latin American cultures, looking for ways to help those in need and advocating for causes she believed in. Peggy resided in the memory care unit of Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing since August 2018 and Bob spent time with her there almost daily until his passing on March 3rd, 2020, after 65 wonderful years of marriage. Peggy will be remembered at Woodridge for her smile, her laugh, her kind and gentle way and her long walks. Her children extend their sincere gratitude to all the Woodridge staff for the loving care they provided Peggy throughout her stay. Peggy is survived by her children, Anne Van Benschoten and her husband John of Edenton, NC, Gail Pelkey and her husband Charles of Waterbury Center, VT, Linda Mullen of Berlin, VT, David Mullen of South Barre, VT and Jeffrey Mullen and his wife Leslie of Richmond, VT; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered by her family for her intelligence, her kindness and generosity, her love of animals and her knack for making every birthday and holiday special. Peggy was predeceased by her husband Robert, her daughter Judith Marie, her sister Frances Clark and her brother Charles Lawliss. Services will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Congregational Church, 1808 Scott Hill Road, Berlin, VT 05602 or to the Central Vermont Humane society, 1589 VT Route 14 South, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
