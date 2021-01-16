Pearl (Aldrich) Houghton ADAMANT — On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Pearl Houghton, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 95. Pearl was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Lyndonville, Vermont. She graduated from Montpelier High School, and loved her long career as a secretary, which included being registrar of Probate Court and administrative secretary for the Vermont State Environmental Board. Pearl married Carl Houghton in 1947. They moved to their much-beloved farm in Adamant, Vermont, where they raised their family. She was predeceased by her parents, Perley and Jennie (Phillips) Aldrich; husband Carl; and all four siblings. She is survived by her children, Linda (McHugh), David, Lesley (Duckett) and Dan; as well as her four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Pearl loved to make people laugh. Pearl, despite her diminutive frame, was known affectionately for her “spitfire” nature and great faith. She was loved by many, and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
