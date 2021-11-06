Payton M. Boutin WILLIAMSTOWN — Payton Marie Boutin, 14, of Carpenter Road, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving parents, following a long and courageous battle with Rett syndrome. Born on Dec. 7, 2006, in Berlin, she was the daughter of David and Michele (Vest) Boutin. She was currently a ninth grader at Williamstown Middle/High School. Payton had a beautiful spirit and strength that amazed us daily. She radiated joy and happiness despite the many obstacles she faced. Each person who was blessed to come into Payton’s life was touched by her beautiful soul. She taught us all to love a little harder, to practice more compassion and to live each day to the fullest. Our silent angel never needed words to teach us how to love unconditionally and to be kind. Survivors include her parents, David and Michele Boutin; her paternal grandparents, Rick and Marie Boutin; her aunts and uncles, Chris and Danielle Jensen, and Jay Vallieres and Michelle Boutin; as well as her cousins and extended family, including her beloved pack of Huskies. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Gary and Carol Vest. Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611.
