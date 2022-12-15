Pauline M. Jones WASHINGTON — Pauline M. “Pauli” Jones, 87, of Hart Hollow Road passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, she slipped gracefully away knowing how much she was loved and how much she will be missed. Born on April 28, 1935, in Barre, she was the daughter of Rosaire and Eva (Roy) Marcotte. Pauli grew up in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. On September 1, 1956, she married Claude Martineau of Websterville, and they made their home on Beckley Hill in Barre. During their 27 years of marriage, they raised two children David and Brenda. Claude passed away on December 18, 1983. On May 19, 1990, she married Allan Jones of Washington, and they made their home in Washington. During their 32 years of marriage, they were surrounded by Allan's family Steve, David, and Andrea as well as Pauli's children David and Brenda. Allan passed away on June 15, 2020. For many years, Pauli worked at Perry Auto, Ormsby's TV & Appliance and Bates & Murray as a bookkeeper. She retired in 1994. In her free time, Pauli enjoyed camping, gardening, spending her winters in Florida, her many pets and most of all time with family and friends. Survivors include her son David Martineau (Robin), her daughter Brenda Martineau, her grandchildren Joshua (Christy) Martineau, Claudia (Matt) Burnham, Matthew (Ashley) and Kristopher Lizzari; stepchildren, Steve (Jeannine), David (Lisa) and Andrea Jones; step grandchildren, Katie, Adam, Nathan and Olivia Jones; three great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren and her sister Lena (Bob) Verkouille as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband Claude and her second husband Allan, her brother Gerard Marcotte, and her sisters Rita Bai, Aline Mestal, and Yvette Trottier. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Kidney Association, 1 South Prospect Street, 2309 UHC Med-Nephrology, Burlington, VT 05401 (vermontkidneyassociation.org) Special thanks to the CVMC Dialysis Team for all the loving care and support in the years Pauli was a patient there. It was appreciated by Pauli and her family! Also, special thanks to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for the advice, support, nurses, and equipment provided that were so wonderful for Pauli to help keep her comfortable until she passed. All of you helped make a hard time bearable. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
