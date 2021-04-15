Pauline (Jackson) Wood COLCHESTER — Pauline Elizabeth (Jackson) Wood, known affectionately as Polly, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by family and holding hands with her beloved sister, Carol, after a long battle with cancer. Born on July 6, 1941, in Randolph, Vermont, she was the oldest daughter of Linwood and Marjorie (Fisher) Jackson. In 1959, she married Stanley Wood of Williamstown and they had five children together. Polly faced many adversities in life besides developing cancer at a young age, such as having to leave high school to help care for her nine siblings, getting divorced and being a single mother of five in a time when divorce wasn't common. Despite these challenges, Polly learned to drive and got her GED as a single mother with little support. She raised her five children in Williamstown and later moved to the Barre area. Polly was an amazing cook who got to shine at several local restaurants like the Brown Derby and the Round Table. A vibrant personality who lived life to the fullest and could deliver more one-liners than most comedians, Polly was an avid reader who could breeze through crossword puzzles with ease. She had an incredible singing voice and an appreciation of music that was passed on to all of her children. She was proud, strong, funny and bright. Among other things, Polly loved playing cards, loved her scratch tickets, bingo, taking trips to gamble with her good pal, Helen, and celebrating patriotic holidays. As her health declined in her final days, she kept her sharp wit and sense of humor. Polly expressed being proud how all her children turned out and how she felt she was “in heaven” with the loving care she received at the Respite House. Survivors include her children, Stanley Wood of Palm Bay, Florida, Tammy Wood of Colchester, Vermont, Laurie Wood and Ernie Ruskey of Morristown, Vermont, Scott Wood and Laura Matuszak of Colchester, Vermont, and Heidi (Wood) and Allan Nathan of Shelburne, Vermont; her grandchildren, Alysha Conner, Melissa Wood, Adriana Wood Jacobs, Myla Wood Jacobs, Selby Wood Jacobs, Dylan Wood Jacobs, Andrew Wood Jacobs and Orly Nathan; her great-grandchild, Aidan Wood; her siblings, Donald and Diedra Jackson of Randolph, Vermont, Carol (Jackson) and Bruce Maxwell of Johnson, Vermont, Gary Jackson of Hartford, Vermont, Linwood Jackson of Killington, Vermont, and Connie (Jackson) and Steve Stockwell of Brattleboro, Vermont. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, William, Frederick, Linda and Robert. A memorial celebration of Polly's life will be held in Randolph this summer with details announced at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Development Office, UVM Health Network – Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or online at: https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/ Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(1) entry
Laurie Wood & Family:
Sorry to read about the death of your mother. My thoughts are with you.
