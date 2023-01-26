Pauline H. Cassidy CALAIS — Pauline Helen Cassidy, 96, of Calais, VT, passed away on January 21, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Pauline was born on June 15, 1926, to Ernest and Helen (Johnson) Rock in Glover, VT. On April 15, 1946, Pauline married her loving husband, Clyde Cassidy. Together, they had two children, Dennis and Maureen Cassidy. While Pauline’s children were growing up, she did her best to stay at home to raise them and be with them as much as she possibly could. Later in life, she became an office manager for AAA. Pauline had a great love for her home. She grew beautiful flowers in her gardens, as well as so many blueberries and raspberries. Although her family was small, they were the most important to her throughout her life. After she and her husband both retired, they traveled to many places around the world including Switzerland, Poland, France, and Italy. Pauline was predeceased by both her parents, as well as her siblings. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Cassidy of Calais, VT; her daughter Maureen Cassidy of Calais, VT; her son Dennis (Linda) Cassidy of Middlebury, VT; and her granddaughter, Kalen (Peter) Meissner of Wyoming. Pauline also has many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
