Pauline E. Smith MORETOWN — Pauline Edith "Polly" Smith, age 63, of Cemetery Road in Moretown, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2021, from complications of cancer. Her husband, Leslie, and son, Craig, were by her side. Other loved ones nearby made sure she knew that she was cherished and cared for, the same way she made everyone else feel with only her presence. Polly was born on Nov. 8, 1957, in Barre, Vermont. She was the daughter of the late William Dunn, Verna (Crane) Dunn Pelletier, and stepfather Robert Pelletier. Polly loved to learn and attended many different schools in central Vermont, including in Barre, Chelsea and Waterbury. She then later received her accounting education from the Community College of Vermont. On Nov. 20, 1976, she married her beloved husband. Although they spent most of their lives living together in Barre and Williamstown, they had recently started spending their summers at their home in Isle La Motte, Vermont, and their winters in Winter Haven, Florida. Polly was always proud of her work ethic and eager to prove her assets. This can be best observed by looking back on her 17 years of dedication to the State of Vermont. She began in the Personnel Department, but eventually became the returns supervisor for the Department of Motor Vehicles. After leaving the DMV, an avid reader, writer and book collector, Polly opened her own bookstore, Read-Cycle, in Barre; it was quite the success. From there, she went to work as an accounting clerk for 802 Cars in Berlin, eventually becoming office manager of the accounting department. Polly retired after 18 years. Above all else, Polly loved her family and always made sure their needs were met before her own. Her grandchildren always looked forward to sleepovers and holiday visits, knowing she would invent some clever game for them to play that no one else could. Her hobbies included reading, writing, quilting and puzzle games. She enjoyed occasional visits to casinos in Las Vegas, Connecticut, New York and Florida, to play bingo and roll some slots; she often returned home with more money than she left with. She would also spend countless hours playing Sudoku, crossword puzzles, along with many other games that made her think outside of the box and made her use her mind. Polly was even a published writer and most recently helped her brother edit a book. Polly is survived by her husband of 45 years, Leslie Smith; her son, Craig Smith Sr. and his wife (Polly’s best friend and confidante), Kris Smith, of Moretown; granddaughters, TeAwna Smith (and fiancé Chris Dix) of Cabot, Shayna Johnson (and husband Kris Johnson) of Williamstown; and grandson, Craig Smith Jr. of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Others include sister, Betsy Kelty, brother, Ed Dunn and his husband, Dan Royea; stepsister, Kathy Hotchkiss, stepbrother, Charles Pelletier; mother-in-law, Irma Joyal; brothers-in-law, Bruce and Jimmie Smith, and sisters-in-law, Laura Smith-Hughes, Shelia Sicely and Debra Robar. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Polly was predeceased by her twin sister, Paula; brother, Royce Dunn; and sisters, Patricia Dunn and Mary Green. There will be a celebration of Polly’s life this summer; more information will be available at another time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society of Vermont. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.