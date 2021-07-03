Pauline A. Keene WATERBURY — Pauline A. Keene, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Berlin Health and Rehab Center. Born in Waterbury on July 14, 1937, Pauline was the daughter of the late Thomas R. and Bertha (Santor) Culver. She married Carl Keene on March 23, 1963, in Barre, Carl predeceased her in 2005. Pauline grew up in Waterbury and graduated from Waterbury High School in 1956. She started her working career at the National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier as an accounts clerk. She later worked for the State of Vermont, Department of Human Services, retiring in 1996 after 33 years of service to the state. In her retirement, she worked part-time as a payroll clerk for the Attendant Service Program. Pauline was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury. She was an avid bingo player, enjoyed reading, crocheting, and was always willing to help out friends and family. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Carla Keene Jennison, of Leesburg, Florida; her grandson, Adam C. Keene, of Middlesex; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Pauline was also predeceased by four sisters, Marion “Sukie” Austin, Hazel Culver, Marjorie Wyman and Mary Jane Hale; and five brothers, Harold and David Culver, Robert, Reginald and Owen Hale. Graveside services will be held from Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 109 South Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
