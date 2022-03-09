Pauline A. Hook CHELSEA — Pauline A. Hook, age 62, passed away peacefully at home in Chelsea, Vermont, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Polly was born in Randolph, Vermont, on Nov. 6, 1959, daughter to the late Verne and Louise Sargent. She was raised and educated in Tunbridge, Vermont, at the Tunbridge Elementary School and also, the Chelsea High School. On June 26, 1976, she married her best friend, Bruce N. Hook. They built their home in Chelsea 44 years ago. Polly’s faith in Jesus was strong, and she enjoyed sharing her faith with all those she met. She spent much of her time praying for everyone and continued to do so throughout her final days on earth. Polly and her husband were partners in building a family business in which she met people she cherished dearly. Throughout her years of serving the community, she was a founding member of First Branch Ambulance where she served as an EMT. She was also a substitute teacher for Chelsea School, assistant mail carrier for Chelsea Post Office, cook for Brookhaven Home for Boys, and a waitress for Dixies II. She also worked as a parts runner for Bombardier. Her passion was helping others, so she found her calling in Home Healthcare, where she demonstrated genuine kindness to patients by creating a compassionate environment for over 25 years. The things she loved were camping, hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, swimming, playing the piano, fiddlers contests, and attending the Tunbridge World's Fair. She taught all her kids the things she loved. Over the last decade, she spent her time with her 12 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Polly showed compassion to everyone with small acts of kindness and providing a loving home for everyone. In following her faith, she spread peace and kindness by trying to lift others up and by staying strong to the end. In addition to being a loving wife, mother to all, sister, and friend, she will continue to be remembered for her deep love of all those around her. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce, of Chelsea; a sister, Clara Hutchins, of Tunbridge; her son, Jeremy Hook and wife Ally, of Chelsea, with grandchildren, Declan and Odin; her son, Christopher Hook and wife Evelyn, of Alexandria, Virginia, with grandchildren, Alexander and Aurora; her son, Damian Hook and wife Heidi, of Chelsea, with grandchildren, Logan and Liam; her son, Tyler Hook, of Chelsea; her son, Torry Hook and wife Sara, of North Pole, Alaska, with grandchildren, Reagan and Sadie and Eliza; her daughter, Shari Hook, of Randolph; her daughter, Carolanne Hook and fiancé Jason, of West Palm Beach, Florida, with grandchildren, Brayden and Payten and Jaylen. Polly was predeceased by her brother, Richard Sargent, of Tunbridge; and her brother, Roger Sargent, of Tunbridge. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Donations can be made in her memory to the First Branch Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.