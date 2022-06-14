Pauline A. Hook CHELSEA — A memorial celebration of life for Pauline A. Hook, 62, who died March 1, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Pavilion Building on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, Vermont. A luncheon on the Fairgrounds will follow the service, to gather and share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
