Paula Marcus BERLIN — Paula Marcus died peacefully on May 28, 2020, after a long life of adventure, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. She was 89 years old. She was born in the Bronx, New York, to Harry Schwartzmann and Fanny (Silverman) Schwartzmann on April 14, 1931. In her life, she would live in over 30 places all around the world, including Vermont. She attended Goddard College where she met her first husband, the biological father of her son, Daniel Marcus. Never one for the conventional life, Paula and her husband, George Marcus, worked together in large scale construction where they were project managers building, primarily, hospitals. Paula was also a lifelong artist in many media, from the copper enameled mural she created for a synagogue (at the time, the largest in the world) to many paintings and pastels. Paula loved the outdoors, and traveling to new places. Notable trips include going to China in 1978, taking a cruise around Cape Horn, and even living for several years in west Africa. In death, she joins her parents, Harry and Fanny Schwartzmann; her husband of 65 years, George Marcus; and her grandson, Sasha, who died in 2008. She leaves behind her sons, Daniel Marcus and wife Amba Connors of Plainfield, Vermont, and Matthew Marcus of Berkley, California. Services will be private. Donations in honor of Paula may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, or a nature organization of your choosing. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
