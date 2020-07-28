Paula-Jean "PJ" Plastridge BARRE — Paula-Jean “PJ” Plastridge, 68, passed away in the comfort of her family, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, on Friday, July 24, 2020. She faced cancer with grace, dignity, perseverance and with the foundation of who she is as an individual, caring for others and living life fully. PJ was born on July 9, 1952, a daughter of the late Homer and Barbara-Ann (Brooks) Plastridge. PJ was a 1970 graduate of Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and continued her education at the former Vermont College of Cosmetology in Burlington. A longtime and well-known hairdresser in the Montpelier area, she owned and operated the Nu Leafe Beauty Salon in Montpelier for many years. PJ found a second calling at the Kirby House in Waterbury. There, she created an atmosphere of joy and energy as she cared for the residents as a personal care assistant and cook. She retired from the Kirby House in 2017 after 20 years of service. Social and Irish to a fault, PJ’s effervescence and personality drew people to her. She is fondly remembered for her “green thumb” with plants, her love of spending time at Holland Pond with friends and family, her infamous St. Patty’s Day parties and her huge and giving heart. She loved attending her nieces' and nephews' sporting events, visiting lighthouses along the Maine coast and spending time with her family and many friends. She was a longtime social member at the Waterbury American Legion. PJ is survived by her life partner, Wally Brady of Barre; her siblings, Karen-Ann Brown and husband Bill of Williamstown, Patti J. Brown and her husband Rick of Duxbury, Tim Plastridge and wife Brenda of West Glover, Chris Plastridge and wife Pam of Moretown; her nieces and nephews, Miranda Bednar and husband Mike, Justin Fortier and wife Jessie, Bryan Fortier and wife Nicole, Nicole Brown, Kristin Brown, Kyle Brown, Connor Brown and Amanda Moran Moshinskie; Wally’s children, Renee King and husband Steph and Chris Brady and wife Anna, and his grandchildren, Ashlee, Noah and Matthew; and Joe Bushey, for whom PJ and Wally are caregivers. A private Mass will be celebrated with interment to take place in Mountain View Cemetery in Moretown. A celebration of PJ’s life for her extended family and many friends will take place at a future date. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Medical Center Branches of Hope Fund, Office of Development, Central Vermont Medical Center, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641 (https://www.cvmc.org/departments-programs/cancer-care/cancer-patient-fund),. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.