Paul William Grant Sr. EAST MONTPELIER — Paul William Grant Sr., 82, of Fair Road passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born May 18, 1938, in Patten, Maine, he was the son of Lester and Stella (Foster) Grant, one of 14 children. He attended local schools in Patten, Maine. With his first wife, Ruth, he had seven children. After they divorced, he relocated to Vermont. On Oct. 26, 1990, he married Emma Lund and they made their home in East Montpelier where they had resided since and raised their two children. Paul worked at Huntington Homes Inc. for many years as an over-the-road truck driver hauling houses. While still at Huntington Homes Inc., he later transferred to security guard and started his own waste management business, Paul's Trash. In his leisure time, he enjoyed working in the garage, working with his hands building anything he could, playing with his closest grandchildren, Bridget, Hailey, Levi and Sawyer Grant, and traveling the countryside taking every scenic route possible, looking for "treasures." Survivors include his wife, Emma Grant of East Montpelier; their daughter, Heather Grant and her children, Bridget and Hailey Grant, of East Montpelier and their father, Sean Luster of Montpelier; their son, Paul Grant III and his children, Levi and Sawyer Grant, and their mother, Chelsea Emmons, of East Montpelier. Surviving children from his first marriage with Ruth are Linda Shaw, Tammy Grant, Barry Grant, Ricky Grant and Kevin Grant, all of Maine. Also surviving are many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several siblings. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first son, Paul Grant; his daughter, Rebecca "Becky Ann" Grant; his first wife, Ruth; and several siblings. A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, VT 05641. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.