Paul Trinanes MONTPELIER — Paul Trinanes, 58, of Montpelier, passed away suddenly in the arms of his loving wife of 39 years. Paul was born on September 18th, 1963 in Boston Massachusetts. As a teen he worked in the Boston North end at Bova’s bakery. If you needed to know where to get the best cannoli in Boston, you asked Paul. Paul's mom owned an antique store in Brockton, this where Paul met his forever soulmate at the age of 14, Victoria when she went shopping there one day. Paul served in the United States Coast Guard for eight years. He was stationed in dozens of places including Haiti, California, and Alaska. Paul and Victoria spent their days early on in their marriage on Kodiak Island fishing and enjoying the freedom that Alaska brought them. In 1995, Paul started working as the Director of Operations for Champlain Farms. In 1997, Paul settled down in Montpelier Vermont with his wife and daughter. Paul was the hardest working man. He did everything he could to make sure his family had everything they needed, this included for his daughter and two granddaughters. When Paul wasn’t fixing up his house, or reading the newest Stephen King novel, you could find him watching Patriots or Red Sox games. If you heard loud cheering from down the street when his team scored, that was Paul. Paul leaves behind his wife whom he adored, Victoria, his daughter Amy and her husband Josh, his two grand babies, Isabella and Amelia, his precious fur babies Snowy and Charlie, his brothers John and Bobby, his God-daughter, and so many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A service to celebrate the life of Paul will be held on August 20th at 10am, Saint Augustine’s Church in Montpelier.
