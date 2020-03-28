Paul Ronald "Horse" Stacy EAST BARRE – Paul Ronald “Horse” Stacy, 77, of Waterman Street, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Aug. 16, 1942, in Berlin, he was the son of Henry Thomas and Gabrielle Eva (Huard) Stacy. Paul attended the Barre-Montpelier Road School and Spaulding High School. On May 11, 1983, he married Diane Desilets in Barre Town. Following their marriage, they settled in East Barre. Paul was a man of many talents. He was employed in the residential and commercial building industry, as well as a heavy equipment operator on construction projects. For several years he worked at the granite crushing plant in Websterville. Later he was self-employed as a carpenter and handyman. He was a member of the Barre American Legion Post #10. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, gardening, reading historical novels (especially anything written by Louis L’Amour), writing poetry, hanging out with family and friends at the “TeePee” camp on Willey Hill, playing cribbage, and tinkering in his shop, although most of all he enjoyed doing projects with the grandchildren. Survivors include his wife Diane M. Stacy, of East Barre; his daughters, Jessica (Stacy) Snider and her husband, Mark Jr.; Angella (Desilets) Saldi and her husband, Steve, all of West Topsham; and Michelle Desilets and her husband, Andy Reichert of Portland, Oregon; his grandchildren Gabrielle, Warren and Sawyer Snider and Finley and Charlotte Saldi, all of West Topsham; his sisters, Jeanette Wheeler and Ellen Lawson both, of Berlin; and his brothers Richard Stacy, of Berlin, and Leo Stacy, of East Barre; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John Stacy, and his sisters Henrietta (Stacy) Hockett and Lucille Stacy, as well as Waylon, his beloved canine companion. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions of time, dollars or product to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641 – to donate money go to 2709.thankyou4caring.org The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre assisted the Stacy family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
