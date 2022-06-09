Paul R. Perry BARRE — Paul Robert Perry, 65, of Allen Street, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Born on Feb. 17, 1957, in St. Johnsbury, he was the son of Robert “Gus” and Erma (Guy) Perry. He attended Cabot schools graduating in 1975. Following high school, he was employed by Cabot Cheese, then he delivered milk for HP Hood and that’s how he became known as the “Milkman.” He also worked at Newton Construction, Sanel Auto Parts, and enjoyed a brief stint working at Fairmont Farms. On June 27, 1998, he married Susan Corey in Barre. In his spare time, he loved attending chicken pie suppers in the fall and going to the “Aud” for basketball games in the spring. He also loved tractor parades and westerns, especially Gunsmoke, and having a good conversation, striking up chats with anyone. He was an avid “rail fan,” as well as a Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan. He knew history like the back of his hand, especially anything to do with the 1927 flood and the railroad industry. Paul lived life each day not knowing if tomorrow was a given. Survivors include his wife, Susan Perry, of Barre; his mother, Erma Perry, of Cabot; his children, Melissa (Sam) Jensen, of Barre Town, Lance (Christine) Perry, also of Barre Town; his grandchildren, who knew him as “Pop-P,” Mya Perry, Hayley Perry and Silas Paul Jensen; his brothers, Timothy (Sabine) Perry, of Woodbury, and Allan Perry, of Cabot; and his uncle, Walter Bothfeld, of Cabot; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green Mountain Audubon Center, 255 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, VT 05462.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.