Paul R. Hodge TOPSHAM — Paul Ralph Hodge passed away in Topsham, Vermont on August 19, 2023. Paul was the son of George Robert Hodge and Gertrude Martha (Darrow) Hodge. Paul was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on February 6, 1947. He grew up in East Topsham. Paul attended elementary school in East Topsham and graduated from Bradford Academy in 1965. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1966-1969 in Thailand, assisting to survey, build roads and bridges during the Vietnam War. After returning to the USA Paul continued his military career in the Vermont National Guard and applied his engineering skills to take a job in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Paul was working in Lebanon when he met Wendy (Goodwin) Hodge and they were married in Lebanon, NH on February 7, 1970. They lived in Randolph while Paul attended Vermont Technical College to earn an Associate’s degree in Civil Engineering in 1972. Paul and Wendy later moved to Topsham where they made their home and raised their two children: Paul Ralph II and Katheryn Ruth. Paul and Wendy enjoyed annual camping trips with their children and grandchildren, together, they loved amusement parks, local attractions, and spending time with family. Paul was a loyal mentor to his children, grandchildren, and extended family. In later years, Paul and Wendy took 19 cruises with Norwegian Cruise Lines, and after Wendy’s passing Paul continued to cruise with his children. Paul began his engineering career at Dubois and King, in Randolph, and later took a job with the Department of Transportation for the State of Vermont. He enjoyed telling stories about driving every road in the state while surveying. During this time Paul also continued to serve this country in the National Guard and retired after 21 years. He retired from the State to care for his beloved wife, to whom he provided care for several years until she passed in 2022. Paul was an avid hunter of deer and bear. He was a fisherman who especially loved deep-sea fishing with family and friends. His most recent fishing trip was four days prior to his passing. Paul also enjoyed capturing all sorts of wildlife on his game cameras. Paul was dedicated to his family and community. He was a member of the Topsham Presbyterian Church. He served the Topsham community as a Fence Viewer, Boy Scout Leader, Little League Coach, and a firefighter at the Tri-Village Fire Department. Paul could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Paul also gave advice when he thought it was needed. Paul is predeceased by Wendy, his wife of 52 years, his parents; George and Gertrude Hodge, and his son-in-law Thomas Epper. Paul is survived by his two children: Paul Ralph Hodge II and Kathyrn Ruth Epper, his grandchildren: Tyler, Jared, Aaron, and Emily Hodge and Thomas Epper, his siblings: William Hodge (Linda Welch), Georgiana (James) Spooner, Martha Emerson and Cynthia Gauthier, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and his special friend Holly Wheeler. A memorial celebration will be held on Friday, August 25 at 2:00 PM at the Topsham Presbyterian Church on Hart Road in East Topsham. The burial will follow at the Welch Road Cemetery in East Topsham. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of one’s choice. Hale Funeral Home is honored to assist in the arrangements. To view and access an online guestbook, visit www.Halefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.