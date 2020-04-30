Paul Leonard Gordon WEST BERLIN — Paul Leonard Gordon, 92, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Riverton. He was born in Barre on Jan. 2, 1928, the son of Leslie and Agnes (Dumas) Gordon. He attended Northfield schools. He was a United States Army veteran, having served honorably during World War II and later in the United States Merchant Marines. He married the love of his life, Hazel Greenslit, in Northfield on Oct. 27, 1951. He made his career in the granite industry, working for many years in local granite plants as a granite polisher. He then established a partnership with Harold Wright, also of Northfield, and together, formed G & W Custom Polishing of Williamstown, until both retired in 1989. He was a member of the MacKenzie Methodist Church in Riverton, later joining the United Methodist Church in Northfield. He loved being outside and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf in younger years, going for walks with Hazel and working in his yard and garden. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Hazel Gordon of Riverton; five children, Susan Benedict and spouse Philip of Northfield, Leslie (Gordon) Seamonson and spouse Kent of Florida, Mark Gordon of Texas, Kristina (Gordon) McElroy and spouse Rob of New Hampshire, Sharon (Gordon) Brown and spouse Bradly of Florida; one brother, Conrad Gordon and spouse Linda of Montpelier; grandchildren, Daniel Benedict and spouse Tracy and children Alex and Adyna of Jericho, Kylie and Matthew Seamonson of Florida, Doug Gordon and children Aubry and Liam of Berlin, Chad Gordon and spouse Jenna of North Carolina, Lieren, Alexander and Jaime McElroy of New Hampshire and Madison, Gordon and Ella Brown of Florida; and one great-grandchild, Mason McElroy of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by four siblings, Richard and Roderick Gordon, twin sister Paula Kulp and Helen Kneitel; and two grandchildren, Matthew Benedict and Justin Paul Gordon. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. A memorial service will be conducted to celebrate Paul’s life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Northfield Senior Center, 168 Wall St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
