Paul L. LaValley Jan. 8, 1971 - Aug. 15, 2020 NORTHFIELD — Paul L. LaValley, 49, a lifetime resident of Northfield, loved by so many people of all ages, was asked to be home with his two puppies, Maverick and Blair. Paul passed doing what he loved, riding his Harley on the country roads. Paul graduated from Northfield Junior/Senior High School in 1989. He was a loyal employee with Casella Waste Management for 15 years. Paul’s love of motorcycles and the open road afforded him the opportunity to ride many miles and enjoy numerous adventures with his dear friends, Lloyd Dalley and Fran LaValley. Unfortunately, Paul was a loyal Giants and Yankees fan. Paul will be remembered for his kindheartedness, generosity, loud sense of humor and mischievous pranks. Paul was the neighbor who fixed that broken shingle without being asked. Paul cared deeply for his beloved wife, Jenn LaValley; his parents, Linda (West) LaValley and Michael LaValley; brother Todd LaValley and wife Heather and niece Shelby; mother-in-law Linda Jo Butler and father-in-law Frank Butler; brothers-in-law Scott Butler, Shawn Butler and wife Amanda, and Josh Butler; nephew Dylan Robinson, niece Lille Surprise and great-niece Peyton Surprenant. Paul was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Annie LaValley; and maternal grandparents, Frank West, Edith "Peggy" Partlow and Louie Partlow. Paul held dear all his uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and their families. He also cherished his numerous lifelong friends who were extremely important to him. The family would like to remind you to hug your loved ones, love them unconditionally and always laugh. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at 840 Chandler Road, Northfield, and potluck to follow.
