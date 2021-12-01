Paul J. Carbonneau BARRE — A largely attended Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Paul J. Carbonneau, 87, of Summer Street, was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Paul passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center Hospital in Berlin. The pall was placed on Paul’s casket by his wife, Cecile Carbonneau, and Duffy Ballard, a family friend. The principal celebrant was Msgr. Peter Routhier, former pastor of St. Monica, and now from St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Concelebrants were Rev. Leopold Bilodeau, also a former pastor of St. Monica; Rev. Patrick Forman, current pastor of St. Monica; and Rev. James Dodson, former parishioner and now pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Swanton. Crucifer and altar server was Fred Letourneau, a family friend. Scripture readings from the Old Testament were proclaimed by Thomas Lauzon, family friend, and the New Testament was read by Sr. Laura DellaSanta, a longtime family friend and former neighbor. Deacon Daniel Pudvah of St. Monica Parish proclaimed the Gospel and led the Prayer of the Faithful. Honor guards were provided by the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Brady Council #399, who were William Robie, Richard Deep, Steve Brouillette, John Satorello, Dennis Jacques, Edward Ferrari Jr., Michael Rouleau and Ray Morin. Msgr. Routhier proclaimed the Gospel and Father Bilodeau delivered the homily. The offertory gifts were presented at the altar by Isabella Boudreault, Geraldine Champy and Karen Lauzon, close family friends. Pianist Cece Barber accompanied vocalists, Dana Barber and Paul Plante, in the hymns, “Here I Am, Lord,” “Let There Be Peace On Earth” and “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.” Soloist Paul Plante sang “Amazing Grace” and “Ave Maria.” Pallbearers were Robert Chartier, nephew; Louis Aldrighetti Jr., Michael Aldrighetti, Willliam Laferriere, Edward Ferrari Jr. and Thomas Lauzon, family friends. A later burial will take place in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville at the convenience of the family. Following the Mass, family and friends gathered at the Barre Elks Club in Barre for a time of luncheon and sharing memories. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.