Paul J. Boutin SHREVEPORT, La. — Paul Joseph Boutin, bom June 6, 1956, passed away at his residence in Shreveport on Feb. 22, 2020. Paul was born in Barre, Vermont, to parents, Napoleon Joseph Boutin and Marie Blance (Veilleux) Boutin. Paul was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Rebecca (Greening) Boutin; and his brother, Laurent. He is survived by his brothers, Marcel Boutin of Keithville, Louisiana, Ronald Boutin of Graniteville, Vermont, and Conrad of Waterbury, Vermont; and his sisters, Louise Ellingwood of East Montpelier, Vermont, Solange Rea of Beverly Hills, Florida, and Jane Berard of Williamstown, Vermont. Although Paul was born and raised in Vermont, he did a tour in the Army after high school and spent the rest of his life in Louisiana. He met and married Rebecca in 1994 and they made their home in the Shreveport area. He continued his career as a welder. Paul had an infectious smile and laugh. When he smiled, you couldn't help but smile with him. He made friends easily. He cared about people. He would help anyone, anywhere, anytime. If Paul told you he would do something, he would do it. A comment from one of the church members upon learning of Paul's death was "He loved big." Burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a later date.
