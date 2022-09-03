Paul Henry Emerson CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN – Paul Henry Emerson, 78, of Cumberland Furnace, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN. Paul was born October 28, 1943 in Corinth, Vermont, to the late Frank Emerson and Edith Blanchard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl, two brothers, Warren and Robert Emerson and four sisters, Ruth Bacon, Rebecca Eaton, Shirley Emerson and Gale Gendron. Paul is survived by his three sons, Mike (Lisa) McAdams, Randy (Robyn) Emerson and Daren (Crystal) Emerson; his brother, Otis Emerson and sisters Rosalie Aldrich, Gloria (Lawrence) Williams, Martha Smith, Ruby Johnson and Florence (Donald) Welch and thirteen grandchildren, Ashley, Britney and Kolby McAdams, Evan, Caitlin, Jessica and Rayan Emerson, Stetson and Bailey Hays, Elijah Aderholt, Wryli and Raena Harris and Macie Kennet. A retired mechanic, Paul was an Army Specialist and Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of Memorial Baptist Church of Clarksville where he enjoyed being involved and taught Sunday School. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Paul’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
