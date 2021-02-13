Paul H. Sicely MARSHFIELD — Paul Hunter Sicely, 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Paul was born on June 17, 1942, in Marshfield, Vermont. He was the son of Clifton and Cerese (Nunn) Sicely. In 1962, Paul married Marion (Shute) Sicely and had three wonderful children: Melissa (Sicely) Tanner of Warner, New Hampshire; Paula (Sicely) Smith of Hardwick, Vermont; and Christopher Sicely of Warner, New Hampshire. Following the death of his wife, Marion, Paul married Ruth (Hovey) Sicely; they later divorced. Paul then married Barbra (Rose) Sicely. After his wife, Barbra, passed away, he spent his remaining days with his second wife, Ruth. Paul was a hard worker, avid hunter and a fisherman. He enjoyed making wooden toys and crafts and telling stories about his experiences growing up in Vermont. He was quick-witted, loving and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His family was always his number one priority and he was so proud of his children and grandchildren, he would tell anyone who would listen. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa and Paula; son, Christopher, his wife, Christy; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Darell Sicely; and his sister, Gail (Sicely) Luce. Paul also leaves behind his significant other, Ruth Hovey-Sicely; and his cousin and lifelong friend, Jack Sicely. Paul was predeceased by his sister, Valerie (Sicely) Mugford; his first wife, Marion (Shute) Sicely; and third wife, Barbra (Rose) Sicely. A graveside service will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
