Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.