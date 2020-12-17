Paul G. Hill WILLIAMSTOWN — Paul G. Hill, 70, of Martin Road passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Born Jan. 3, 1950, in Barre City, he was the son of Dorothy (Fahner) and Glenn I. Hill Sr. Paul attended Barre Town schools and Spaulding High School. On June 22, 1968, he married Brenda Denison in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in Montpelier for 42 years before moving to Williamstown where they lived for 10 years. Paul was a carpenter working for his father before becoming self-employed and then later he worked for Huntington Homes and Summit Construction from which he retired. He was a member of the Williamstown Boonie Club and in his spare time, enjoyed woodworking, hunting and spending time with his family – especially his grandsons. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Hill of Williamstown; his daughter, Trisha Clark (Kevin) of Montpelier; his grandsons, Alex, Colby and Zachary; his brother, Glenn I. Hill Jr. of Florida; his sister, Marlene Chase (Richard) of Montpelier; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family, in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05602; or to the McClure Miller Respite House, c/o Development Office, UVM Health Network-Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
