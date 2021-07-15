Paul G. Hill WILLIAMSTOWN — The celebration of life for Paul G. Hill, 70, who died Dec. 14, 2020, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Hill residence, 697 Martin Road, Williamstown. RSVP by July 21, 2021, at rememberingpaulhill@gmail.com and bring a chair.
