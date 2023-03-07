Paul G. Andrews KINGSLAND, GA —Paul Gordon Andrews, age 71, of Kingsland, Georgia died on March 1, 2023. He was born to the late Alfred and Leona Andrews on November 3, 1951, in Rutland, Vermont. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1969 and earned his Aviation Mechanic’s license in Clearwater, Florida in 1973. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of the Hardwick American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick, VT as well as the VFW in Hyde Park, VT and was also a member of the Freemasons, Caspian Lake Lodge # 87. In addition, Paul was a member of the Williamstown Lutheran Church in Vermont and a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsland, Georgia. Paul worked at Carol Concrete for 24 years as a truck driver and office manager before retiring due to ill health. He married the love of his life, Gail Compo on April 27, 2007 and they made their home in both Cabot, Vermont and Kingsland, Georgia. Paul loved ice fishing, hunting, being in the woods, walking, and any gathering of friends and family. Paul was a devoted family man, truly happiest surrounded by the people he loved and was fondly referred to by many as ‘Uncle Paul.’ A lot of good times were had, and memories made at their home in Cabot, Vermont. Paul is survived by his wife Gail, one son Adam Foster and his wife Leigh Ann of Knoxville, Tennessee as well as his granddaughters, Marleigh and Zoie, who he cherished deeply. He leaves his brother Frank Pinette and his wife Rebecca from Kingsland, Georgia, his sisters Dianna Green from Prospect, Tennessee and Audrey Bellavance and her husband David from Zellwood, Florida. Paul is also survived by his many beloved nieces and nephews and also his dear friend, Jim Sanders with whom he remained inseparable buddies until the end. He was predeceased by his parents and special nephew Shane Pudvah. A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 165 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA 31548 on March 17, 2023 at 3pm. A livestream of the service will be available at http://holytrinitykingsland.weebly.com/. A graveside burial service with military honors will be held in Durant Cemetery, Lower Cabot, VT at a date to be announced. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, VT is in honored care of local arrangements for Uncle Paul. Online condolences to the family and memories of Paul may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.