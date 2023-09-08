Paul E. Remick DANVILLE — Paul Eugene Remick 75, died peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Paul was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on September 2, 1948 to Eugene Wendell and Elizabeth Mae (Wakeham) Remick. He grew up in North Danville, VT and attended Danville High School, graduating in 1966. After high school Paul entered the United States Air Force where he was a weapons specialist staff sergeant. While serving in Vietnam he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his distinguished service. After four years in the military Paul went to Lyndon State College to study Social Science, graduating in 1972. Over the years he had a number of jobs including working for Merriam Graves, Remick Heating which he owned and operated and finally in 1982 the State of Vermont where he was a Maintenance Supervisor for 30 years before retiring. Paul loved his family, camp, coaching, hunting and fishing. Hunting was a lifelong passion of his that he started as a 12 year old boy with his father. He hunted many years with his dad and passed this tradition on to his son and grandson’s taking them when they were old enough to go. He shot over 35 deer, the largest being a 13 pointer that weighed 196lbs that hangs on his camp wall. In 1982 Paul bought a camp in Danville which would become his favorite spot. He was constantly working on the camp but loved every minute of it. Paul’s other passion was coaching. He started his coaching career in the early 1970’s, coaching elementary and high school basketball which he continued to do for over 25 years. He coached varsity girls basketball for 6 years at Concord High School and one year of varsity girls soccer at Danville High School in 1989. He started coaching varsity softball at Danville High School in 1983 to present day. He coached 12 teams that played in the state championship game, winning 6 times (which he was so proud of). He often coached the children of the girls that had played for him years before. He won over 400 games and was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Paul’s goal was to quit coaching after 40 years but with the Covid and not enough girls this past year, he wasn’t able to make it. He was still hopeful that he could get there next year. As of the year 2022 Paul had coached for 47 years and in 2023 the Danville High School renamed their softball field “Paul Remick Field” to honor him for his years of coaching. He was a member of the Elks Club, the America Legion and Mulligan’s in Barre (which there was a special spot reserved for him each week) Paul could come across as gruff but if you knew him at all, you knew he had a big heart and would be there for anyone that needed him. He would always see someone he knew and would have to stop and shoot the shit with them. He loved having the company up to camp anytime for a visit or hunt. He especially looked forward to the “annual labor day chicken barbeque”. He looked forward to cooking the chicken with Mike and visiting with everyone. Of course, the picking up the next day was a little difficult. To him life was all about family and friends. During his coaching years he touched the lives of thousands of girls. He is survived by his mother Elizabeth Remick of Danville, VT; his partner Sherry White of South Barre, VT; two children Charles Remick and wife Peggy of Venice, FL and Tracy Verge and husband Mike of St. Johnsbury VT; grandchildren Scott Remick, Eric Remick, Alix Remick, Mckenna Verge, Hunter Verge and Granby; a sister Nancy Magoon of Danville, VT; two brothers Larry Remick and wife Yanita of Winterville, NC and Mark Remick and wife Diane of Danville, VT and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Eugene Remick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danville School Athletics at 148 Peacham Rd., Danville VT 05828 in Paul’s name. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1 to 4pm at the St. Johnsbury Elk’s Club in St. Johnsbury, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family may be shared at www.boardwaycilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT is assisting with arrangements.
