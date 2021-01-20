Paul D. Marble FAYSTON — Paul D. Marble, 88, formerly of Manlin Road, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing Home. He was born on Sept. 1, 1932, in Fayston, Vermont, to Carl and Mary (Lareau) Marble. He attended the #9 School House in Fayston and later graduated from Waitsfield High School in 1950. For a short time, he attended UVM. After high school and college, Paul enlisted into the United States Air Force. He honorably served during the Korean War as an airplane electrician, and then in the Vermont Air National Guard. His service was the catalyst for his love of patriotism, which he carried his entire life. On March 11, 1959, he married in Texas and had three daughters, Susan, Karen and Paula. On July 23, 1966, Paul married Jeannine Celine Nadeau at the Our Lady of the Snows Church in Waitsfield. They began their lives together in Montpelier, had a son, Bryan, and daughter, Rachel, and built their house in Fayston, moving there in 1976. While in high school, Paul worked at the Rice Lumber Co. in Shelburne with his father. He was often found helping on his uncle’s farm, The Lareau farm in Waitsfield, as well. A salesman at heart, he sold various products such as Cutco Cutlery and General Tires, firewood and real estate, with most of his career spent as an insurance salesman for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. He retired in 1987. Paul was a lifelong sugarmaker, learning the craft from his mother. Paul ran “Paul’s Sugar House” each spring and spent countless hours boiling sap into sweet maple syrup with his cousin, Armand Viens, and longtime friend, Dennis Gaylord. He enjoyed selling his syrup at Mad River Glen Ski Area and talking with the skiers. He was proud of his heritage and that he was able to pass that knowledge on to his children and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed trips to Canada to visit family, and learned to speak French there. As an adult, he brought his own family for visits. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Jeannine Marble of Mayo Residential Care in Northfield; children, Susan Smith of Dallas, Texas, Karen Wimble (Tim) of St. Albans, Vermont, Paula Meade (Craig) of Burns, Tennessee, Bryan Marble (Sara) of Northfield, Vermont, and Rachel Marble (Kevin White) of Carbondale, Colorado; grandchildren, Christina Jacinto, Shane Wimble, Joshua Wimble, Mary Wimble, Katherine Meade, Hayden Meade, Benjamin Marble, Samuel Marble and Jesse Marble; great-grandchildren, William Beregszaszy, Juliet Jacinto, Cruz Jacinto and Phillip Marble. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Heather Beregszaszy, and his brothers, Leo and Arthur. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Our Lady of the Snows Church with a committal and military honors in the North Fayston Cemetery. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Woodridge Rehab and Nursing in Berlin and Veterans Affairs in White River Junction. Contributions can be made in his name to Mad River Valley Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.