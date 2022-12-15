Paul Bagalio WILLIAMSTOWN — Paul Bagalio, of East Montpelier and recently living in Williamstown, passed in the late night hours of December 11, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep with his daughter Grace at his side for company. A full obituary along with notice of service and burial will be coming.
