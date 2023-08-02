Paul Andrews KINGSLAND, GA — A graveside service with military honors for Paul Gordon Andrews, who passed away on March 1, 2023, will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Durant Cemetery, Lower Cabot at 11:00am. Guests are encouraged to carpool as parking will be limited and to bring a chair. All are welcome for a gathering in Paul's honor immediately following at the American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick. View the complete obituary at dgfunerals.com.
