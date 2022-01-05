Paul A. Mascitti EAST MONTPELIER — Paul A. Mascitti, 78, of Vermont Route 14, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home. Born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Barre City, he was the son of Paul Ideale and Blanche Flora (Phillips) Mascitti. He attended St. Monica Catholic School and graduated from Marian High School in 1961. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until he was honorably discharged. On Sept. 26, 1964, he married Louise Fortier in the St. Monica Catholic Church. They made their home in Rutland, Massachusetts, St. Albans and East Montpelier before settling in North Montpelier for over 30 years, where he was an active member of the community. He returned to East Montpelier to live closer to his family, upon his retirement. As a teenager, he was employed by the A&P Supermarket. After he returned from the Navy, he went to school and then was employed by Endicott Johnson Shoes and Sarah Coventry Jewelry. When he moved back to Vermont, he became employed as a granite salesman working for Valz, Montpelier Granite and Adams Granite. He was a longtime volunteer at the Good Samaritan Haven, retiring as director in 2008. He was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, the North American Martyrs, and taught catechism for many years. Paul also was a past member of the Canadian Club of Barre and the League of Vermont Writers. His work had been published numerous times in the Green Mountain Trading Post and he had just completed his first novel. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing, cooking, family history and spending time with his family. He was devoted to his faith and loved his dogs, Dallas, Boomer, Bessie and Red. Survivors include his children, Paul A. Mascitti (Jolee), of Williamstown, Sarah Mascitti-Roy (Dan), of Newport, and Mikeljon Mascitti (Emily), of East Montpelier; his grandchildren, Nicole Roy (Brittany), Jordan Scholtz (John), Mitchell Roy (Sierra), Kate Mascitti, Brett Roy, Nick Mascitti and Mikeljon H. Mascitti; his brother, John Mascitti (Robin), of Plainfield; his sister, Pauline Lee, of Calais; and his aunt, Betty Duff; as well as four nieces and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Claire and Lucy Phillips and Paul and Concetta Mascitti; as well as his parents, Paul and Blanche Mascitti. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier, Vermont. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
