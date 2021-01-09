Paul A. Kennedy CHELSEA — On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Paul A. Kennedy, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away in his home at the age of 83. Paul was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Chelsea, Vermont, to Mildred and Glenn Kennedy with 11 siblings. He was a faithful member of “The Mission,” a United Pentecostal Church in Barre, Vermont, for 31-plus years. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a mechanic most of his life, a machinist at Hamilton Standards in Connecticut, before retiring from the Vermont Wire Form Co. in Chelsea. On Aug. 7, 1961, he married Ruth Ann Dries. They raised three daughters, Melody, Tammy and Kelli, and one son, Robert. Paul loved to draw, write poetry and be crafty with pictures; he was a tinkerer of all things. He was musically inclined and could pick up any instrument and play it. He was known for his humor and inventing the craziest things to make life a little easier. Most of all, he loved his family, friends and church family! Paul was a wonderful example to his children, grandchildren and all those around him, of what a Godly, compassionate man should be. One daughter's quote is, “he was my hero!” Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his four children, Melody Fenwick and her husband, Kevin Fenwick, of Littleton, New Hampshire, Tammy Griggs, Kelli Descoteaux and her husband, Gary Descoteaux, and Robert Kennedy, all of Williamstown, Vermont. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring when family and friends can all join in for this joyous occasion of the life of Paul. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
