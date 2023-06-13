Paul A. Ames Jr LEWISTON, ME — Paul, known by most people as Ted, crossed over to the next part of his journey on June 7th at 3:20 PM, 2023, after a brief illness. Ted left us peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the people who loved him. He was a kind, caring, and patient man. Ted attended Edward Little H.S., was active in the Marching Band, and was a three Letterman in Football, Basketball, and Baseball as a sophomore. He attended UMO but left to accept a position with INA Insurance in Philadelphia, PA. In 1959 Ted came home to marry Carmelita V. Olquin and then returned to Philadelphia. While working, he attended The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. Ted worked full-time while going to school nights and started a life with Carmelita. Ted and Carmelita had two children, Cheryl in 1961 and Paul in 1963. The family returned home in 1966 as Ted was offered a position with Patron’s Oxford Insurance. Ted was family and community oriented. A past President of the Kiwanis club and one of the founders and President of Elliot Little League in Lewiston. In 1983 while working and raising a family, he obtained BS in Business from UMA. After 20 years with Patron’s Oxford, Ted accepted the V.P. of underwriting with Union Mutual of Vermont. He and Carmelita relocated to Montpelier, VT. They enjoyed Vermont tremendously for 24 years when Carmelita predeceased Ted in 2010. Ted and his daughter came home to Maine in 2013. In 2016 Ted reconnected with Anne Adams Collins, whom he had met as a teenager and also dated at UMO. They enjoyed seven and a half wonderful years together. Ted is predeceased by Carmelita, and his sister Rosalie, Paradis. Ted is survived by his daughter Cheryl Ames-Gillman, son-law Jeffrey N. Gillman, son Paul S. Ames, brother Stephen Ames, wife Sandra Ames, and many nieces and nephews. He is loved and will be missed. Soar happy, Dad! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 am, at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, Auburn, ME. A burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Auburn will follow. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to sign Paul’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Memorial contributions, in Paul's memory, can be made to: Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave, Lewiston, ME 04240 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME 04011.
